Head-To-Head Review: Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) vs. Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF)

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vantage Drilling has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vantage Drilling 6.05% -23.12% -11.66% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vantage Drilling $239.27 million N/A $27.81 million $0.88 N/A Saipem $15.75 billion 0.35 $331.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vantage Drilling and Saipem”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Saipem has higher revenue and earnings than Vantage Drilling.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vantage Drilling and Saipem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vantage Drilling 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saipem 0 1 0 1 3.00

Given Vantage Drilling’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vantage Drilling is more favorable than Saipem.

Summary

Saipem beats Vantage Drilling on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vantage Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Vantage Drilling Company is in liquidation. Previously, the company was engaged in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for multinational oil and natural gas companies, government owned oil and natural gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers in the United States and internationally. Vantage Drilling Company was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also engages in onshore engineering and construction, sustainable infrastructures, and robotics and industrialized solutions; and offshore engineering and construction, and wind activities. In addition, the company provides procurement, construction, project management, and engineering integrated services to the oil and gas, civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.