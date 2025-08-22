Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Buys 53 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after buying an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after acquiring an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $1,206.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,231.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,108.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total transaction of $795,428.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,026.11. This represents a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock valued at $179,443,809 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,297.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.