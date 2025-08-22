RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,405 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 101.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $225.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

