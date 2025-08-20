Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $3.99 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.4% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $137.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

