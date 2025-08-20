Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Takes $4.49 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 16,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.7% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 17.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,825 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $452,945,000 after purchasing an additional 252,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 62,939 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.89.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.7%

CRM opened at $245.6070 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $234.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.40 and a 200-day moving average of $273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.270-11.330 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 2.760-2.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.44, for a total value of $545,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,841,273.24. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,032 shares of company stock worth $13,171,536. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

