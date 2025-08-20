McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.87.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.6130 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.34 and a 200 day moving average of $305.35. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

