Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $284.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

