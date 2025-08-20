GDS Wealth Management Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,912,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 997,806 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,508,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,844 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in RTX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,589 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:RTX opened at $153.7310 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $205.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.83. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.