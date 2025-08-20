Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,984,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clorox by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 931,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,202,000 after buying an additional 93,570 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

CLX stock opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.95.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.