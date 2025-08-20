HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. The trade was a 10.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $294.91 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $317.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.96.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

