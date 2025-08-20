Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $209.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46. The company has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $210.90.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

