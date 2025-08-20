Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $48.3060 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $63.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

