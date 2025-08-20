Qtron Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,003 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,403,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,859,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,306,000 after buying an additional 698,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,162,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,686,000 after buying an additional 2,702,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after buying an additional 2,058,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after buying an additional 1,928,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $19.2450 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.