CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Acquired by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.0% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 137.1% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 target price (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This trade represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock worth $101,484,738. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $418.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.34. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $242.25 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.440-3.560 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

