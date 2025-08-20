Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Critical Analysis

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Siebert Financial and Bank of America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $83.90 million 1.49 $13.29 million $0.24 12.58 Bank of America $192.43 billion 1.85 $27.13 billion $3.42 14.05

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 11.00% 10.78% 1.73% Bank of America 14.81% 10.25% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Siebert Financial and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bank of America 0 5 17 0 2.77

Bank of America has a consensus price target of $50.1250, suggesting a potential upside of 4.29%. Given Bank of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Siebert Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.5% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of America beats Siebert Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. The company also offers self-directed retirement accounts, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers various services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor platform that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities, personal insurance, property and casualty insurance, natural disaster insurance, and life and disability. Siebert Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; credit and debit cards; residential mortgages, and home equity loans; and direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans. The GWIM segment provides investment management, brokerage, banking, and trust and retirement products and services; wealth management solutions; and customized solutions, including specialty asset management services. The Global Banking segment offers lending products and services, including commercial loans, leases, commitment facilities, trade finance, and commercial real estate and asset-based lending; treasury solutions, such as treasury management, foreign exchange, short-term investing options, and merchant services; working capital management solutions; debt and equity underwriting and distribution, and merger-related and other advisory services; and fixed-income and equity research, and certain market-based services. The Global Markets segment provides market-making, financing, securities clearing, settlement, and custody services; securities and derivative products; and risk management products using interest rate, equity, credit, currency and commodity derivatives, foreign exchange, fixed-income, and mortgage-related products. Bank of America Corporation was founded in 1784 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

