Credit Agricole S A Buys 35,162 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $37,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,152,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,635,281,000 after purchasing an additional 666,534 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,618,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,004,000 after purchasing an additional 464,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,446,000 after purchasing an additional 346,557 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,352,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0%

ELV stock opened at $312.4320 on Wednesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $567.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELV. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down previously from $510.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $428.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $500.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

