GDS Wealth Management Acquires 15,606 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 50,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,554.40. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,382. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.90.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.9150 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.49. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

