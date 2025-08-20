TFB Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 111,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 13,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 13,816 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,228 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $44.9350 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

