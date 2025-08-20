iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,698 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,915,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.