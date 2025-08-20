Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Danaher by 51.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 46,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 558,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,431,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 34,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $212.2350 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

