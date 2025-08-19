Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 40,812 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,812 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Duolingo worth $66,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,533 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $833,432.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 122,112 shares in the company, valued at $40,178,511.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total transaction of $475,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,922.40. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $23,589,966. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.35.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $369.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $389.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.02 and a 52-week high of $544.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

