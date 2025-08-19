Senator Investment Group LP Sells 165,360 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,360 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $232.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.99. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $245.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.36.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1,503,800 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,990 shares of company stock worth $104,292,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

