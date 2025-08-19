Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,965.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 59,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $137.79. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

