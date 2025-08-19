BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

