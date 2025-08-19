RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.09.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

