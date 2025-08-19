Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Broadcom and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 22.64% 35.49% 14.58% Alpha and Omega Semiconductor -13.93% -0.83% -0.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broadcom and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $51.57 billion 27.88 $5.90 billion $2.67 114.52 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $696.16 million 1.12 -$96.98 million ($3.27) -8.08

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Broadcom and Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 1 26 3 3.07 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 1 2 0 2.67

Broadcom presently has a consensus price target of $295.9583, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $30.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 16.03%. Given Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha and Omega Semiconductor is more favorable than Broadcom.

Risk and Volatility

Broadcom has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Broadcom beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. It provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; wireless local area network access point SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing custom silicon solutions; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper, and physical layer devices; and fiber optic components and RF semiconductor devices. The company also offers RF front end modules and filter; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; custom touch controllers; inductive charging; attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; custom flash controllers; preamplifiers; optocouplers, industrial fiber optics, and motion control encoders and subsystems; light emitting diode, ethernet PHYs, switch ICs, and camera microcontrollers. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. Broadcom Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding. The company also provides power ICs that deliver power, as well as control and regulate the power management variables, such as the flow of current and level of voltage. Its power ICs are used in flat panel displays, TVs, notebooks, graphic cards, servers, DVD/Blu-Ray players, set-top boxes, and networking equipment. In addition, the company offers transient voltage suppressors, analog switch, and electromagnetic interference filter for notebooks, desktop PCs, tablets, flat panel displays, TVs, smart phones, and portable electronic devices; and 650V and 1200V SiC MOSFET. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

