Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.660 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.7 billion-$35.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.3 billion.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,012,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,085,000 after acquiring an additional 295,768 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medtronic by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,260,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,998,000. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,558,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.