Twilio Inc. $TWLO Holdings Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,302,682.15. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,536,478 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.51. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.