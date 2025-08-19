HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. $KMX

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 626.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,364,000 after buying an additional 778,652 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in CarMax by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 815,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in CarMax by 17.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

