Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuit stock on June 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

Intuit stock opened at $717.21 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $762.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $789.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.86.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 540.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 161.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

