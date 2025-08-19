Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 841.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 204,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 183,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 77,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 23.3%

Shares of IEFA opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

