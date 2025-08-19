Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $56.65 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,113,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,648,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 714.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $114,265.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 142,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,036.83. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,748 shares of company stock worth $4,549,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

