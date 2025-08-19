Financial Advisors Network Inc. Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.9%

MPWR stock opened at $850.31 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $746.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $664.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,400. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,599 shares of company stock worth $38,455,220. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

