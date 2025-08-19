Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CENX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 13.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, August 8th.

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.53. Century Aluminum Company has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

