Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Bought by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

