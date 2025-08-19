Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Position Decreased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.5% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $91,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $481.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.85 and a 200-day moving average of $524.14. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.64, for a total transaction of $3,935,765.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,565.68. This trade represents a 37.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

