Groupama Asset Managment Sells 50,606 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Groupama Asset Managment cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,606 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $25,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

