HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $67,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $393.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.95 and its 200-day moving average is $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The company has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

