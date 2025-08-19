Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.90.

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,382. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

