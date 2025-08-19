Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on August 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on August 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 8/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 7/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 6/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 6/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 6/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on 6/6/2025.

Shares of UPS opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.54. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Galvan Research cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

