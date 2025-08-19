Groupama Asset Managment Purchases 1,258 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.72% of Repligen worth $51,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Repligen by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after buying an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $53,428,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth $35,536,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 110.1% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,128,000 after purchasing an additional 169,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.62 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. Repligen’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGEN. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $193.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.45.

View Our Latest Report on Repligen

About Repligen

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.