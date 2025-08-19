Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $24.65 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,552,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 584.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,866,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD opened at $109.54 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.98.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

