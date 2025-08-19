Groupama Asset Managment Acquires 109,819 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares during the quarter. Groupama Asset Managment owned approximately 0.08% of BioNTech worth $18,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after acquiring an additional 558,389 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 433,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,091,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $112.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.19). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $306.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

