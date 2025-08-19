RENAULT (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN) Head-To-Head Review

RENAULT (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) and Kaixin (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares RENAULT and Kaixin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RENAULT N/A N/A N/A Kaixin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RENAULT and Kaixin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RENAULT 0 1 0 1 3.00 Kaixin 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

2.0% of Kaixin shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Kaixin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

RENAULT has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaixin has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RENAULT and Kaixin”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RENAULT $60.85 billion 0.18 $150.41 million N/A N/A Kaixin N/A N/A -$40.97 million N/A N/A

RENAULT has higher revenue and earnings than Kaixin.

Summary

RENAULT beats Kaixin on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RENAULT

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Kaixin

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

