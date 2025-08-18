Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 79,500 shares, agrowthof178.0% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 370.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $107.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $84.85 and a 1-year high of $115.71.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

