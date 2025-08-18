EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of World Equity ETF $DFAW

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Equity ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of World Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in World Equity ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 326,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 113,709 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in World Equity ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in World Equity ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of World Equity ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter.

Get World Equity ETF alerts:

World Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAW opened at $69.73 on Monday. World Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The firm has a market cap of $815.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

World Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional World Equity ETF (DFAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that invests in a broad portfolio of stocks across all market capitalizations globally. The funds objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation DFAW was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.