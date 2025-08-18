EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $441,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ $SQQQ

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 69.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 85.9% during the first quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $17.27 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2566 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

