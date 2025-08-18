Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,883 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised Knight-Swift Transportation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

