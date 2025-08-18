iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF $GARP Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at $383,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GARP opened at $61.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21.

iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (GARP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Quality GARP Select index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GARP was launched on Jun 14, 2020 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GARP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GARP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.