RWA Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,547 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,221 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in NIKE by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,429,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $183,854,000 after buying an additional 1,772,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $113.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.